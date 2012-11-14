TEXT-S&P summary: St. Gallen (Canton of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14 -

Summary analysis -- St. Gallen (Canton of) ------------------------ 14-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Feb-2006 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on the Swiss Canton of St. Gallen reflect our view of the "predictable and supportive" institutional framework for Swiss cantons as well as the canton's wealthy and diversified economy. The ratings on St. Gallen are also underpinned by the canton's very low tax-supported debt and high levels of cash and reserves.

These strengths, however, are partly counterbalanced by a temporary deterioration in fiscal performance and a contingent liability stemming mainly from the cantonal bank, St. Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB; not rated).

The Swiss institutional framework includes among other elements a strong national equalization system that generates a predictable revenue source for St. Gallen, which is a beneficiary of the system. In a national comparison, St. Gallen displays a somewhat weaker economic profile, with an income per capita at about 86% of the Swiss average in 2010. Internationally, however, we classify it as a wealthy economy with a GDP per capita of about $63,600--a positive factor for the rating. We view St. Gallen's economy as diversified and expect further growth similar to the Swiss average due to an expanding population, attractive location, and favorable labor market conditions.