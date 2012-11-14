TEXT-S&P summary: Danaher Corp.

Nov 14 -

Summary analysis -- Danaher Corp.

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: District Of Columbia

Columbia

Primary SIC: Machine tool accessories

accessories

Mult. CUSIP6: 235851

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-May-2006 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

22-Sep-1998 A+/-- A+/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Washington-based diversified industrial and medical equipment manufacturer Danaher Corp. reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile and its "modest" financial profile. Its balanced and diversified portfolio and its strong operational capabilities should continue to translate into solid free cash flow generation. Along with credit measures currently consistent with our expectations for the rating, this should provide the company with ample capacity for its active acquisition strategy.

We view Danaher's business profile as strong. It should continue to benefit from a combination of broad diversity across the company's industrial and medical-related end-markets, a global presence in both mature and higher-growth regions, and a significant proportion of recurring revenues from aftermarket, consumable and services (about 40% of total). Each segment boasts a large installed base of equipment, strong distribution channels, leading brand names, and competitive cost positions. These factors help mitigate the cyclicality of several of its industrial businesses, and the technological competition in its medical markets. This should continue to lead to relatively stable profit margins, cash flows, and return on capital. The company has a good track record of product innovation that helps protect market shares and attracts higher gross margins (such as in dental, life sciences, and product identification) and fixed-capital intensity is low. However, this also makes research and development (R&D) critical to success. We view the company's operational efficiency as strong: Danaher applies its well-tested lean and continuous improvement program (Danaher Business System) across business units, underpinning the company's strong product development skills, efficient cost controls, and highly effective fixed- and working-capital management.