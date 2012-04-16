版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 16日 星期一 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's comments on DEXUS' announcement of US asset sale and securities buy back

Apr 16 DEXUS

* Moody's Comments on DEXUS' announcement of US asset sale and securities buy back; no rating impact

