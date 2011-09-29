TEXT-Fitch = 2

Since the last rating action in March 2011, the largest tenant, BRB Residuary Ltd, which had a lease over the entirety of the Friars Bridge Court property, has not renewed its lease. Although several sub-tenants have stayed in occupation, the main tenant's departure has caused the transaction's annual rental proceeds to fall to GBP24.7m from GBP27.6m. The securitised ICR subsequently fell to 1.58x from 1.71x.

The transaction's collateral mainly comprises large secondary assets let to financially strong tenants, but with short remaining lease terms. As such, the deal is exposed to a 'lumpy' lease rollover profile. In its analysis, Fitch assumed low renewal probabilities for a number of large leases and assumed long void periods upon vacancy.

Fitch continues to observe weak occupier and investor demand for large non-London secondary assets. Some examples of prolonged vacancy within the transaction include the Melton Enterprise Park, a 37,254sqm distribution centre that has remained vacant and non-income producing for over two years, and the Teeside asset, whose tenant has not been in occupation for years (although is still paying the contracted rent).

There is no indication that any of the assets are currently being marketed. Fitch believes that only four properties (Argyle House in Edinburgh and the three Hill of Rubislaw assets in Aberdeen) may offer stable income streams over the medium term to be attractive to investors, and that without significant lease extensions, the remaining properties could only be sold at significant discounts to their closing market value.

Fitch believes the transaction will not default before loan maturity in October 2013. The whole loan ICR is currently 0.93x. However, since a non payment of the subordinated debt does not constitute an event of default for the securitised senior loan, there is limited scope for the servicer, Morgan Stanley Mortgage Servicing Ltd ('CSS2-'), to proactively intervene prior to loan maturity (for example, by enforcing the senior loan security). The subordinated B and C lenders are currently exposed to interest shortfalls.

Fitch has seen limited evidence that the sponsor, Fordgate, is willing to inject the significant amounts required to improve the assets' quality. Instead, its strategy seems to be focused on keeping tenants in occupation. Although this strategy may prevail and only minimal tenant incentives may be required to keep stable occupancy levels, Fitch believes instead that the portfolio NOI will continue to fall and that by loan maturity the senior ICR will have reduced to close to 1.0x coverage.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.