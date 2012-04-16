TEXT-S&P ups BMW to 'A/A-1' on improved profitability

Apr 16 -

Overview

-- We believe that long-term economic dynamics are sustaining demand for luxury cars.

-- German automotive maker BMW in our opinion is well placed to take advantage of this demand and will be able to maintain its profitability at a structurally higher level than before the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

-- We are raising the ratings to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that BMW should be able to maintain a financial risk profile commensurate with the new rating even if a mild recession spreads beyond southern Europe.

Rating Action

On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on German automaker BMW AG to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our opinion that BMW has structurally improved its operating margin because of measures it has adopted to lower its cost base in the past four years. We believe that the lower cost base, combined with healthy global demand for luxury cars, should support BMW's automotive EBIT margin in the 8%-10% range and credit ratios in line with the 'A' rating over the cycle.

We believe, however, that in 2012 the automaker will not repeat its remarkable increase in sales and operating performance of 2011. In fact, our base-case scenario for this year assumes that the weakness of some large European economies will result in lower sales for BMW in those markets. We also assume that in large markets like China and North America, the growth in demand will be slower than in 2010 and 2011. However, we still believe that BMW will be able to increase unit sales in the single digits and attain an operating margin of about 10%. We believe that the new BMW 3 Series, launched in February 2012, will be an important catalyst for the group's sales and help sustain the good momentum despite the macroeconomic challenges. Today BMW has the lowest average age for its product portfolio among peers. We believe that management of product renewal will be a crucial factor in the future too. We see the ongoing rapid increase in unit sales in China as an opportunity for the luxury carmakers in the short to medium term, but carrying the longer-term risk of any unforeseen political interference that could reshape the car industry in China.