BRIEF-Moody's says First American Payments dividend weakens profile; B1 CFR unchanged

BRIEF-Middleby Q4 earnings per share $1.41
* The Middleby Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results
Apr 16 American Payments Systems, L.P. ("FAPS")
* Moody's says First American Payments dividend weakens profile; B1 CFR unchanged
* The Middleby Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation