TEXT-Fitch affirms Coface's IFS at 'AA-';outlook stable

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Coface group's major insurance entity, Coface S.A.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. The agency has also affirmed Coface S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. Coface S.A.'s Short-term IFS rating has also been affirmed at 'F1+'. Coface Holding S.A.S's Long-term IDR of 'A' and Short-term IDR of 'F1' have also been affirmed.

The affirmations reflect Coface's strong worldwide franchise, its high capital levels with shareholder funds totalling EUR1.5bn at end-2011 and its solid underwriting performance as reflected in Fitch's calculated net combined ratio at 89% in 2011, improving to 83% in H112. Coface reported a EUR68m net profit in H112 increasing by 7% yoy (2011: EUR74m).

The Stable Outlooks indicate the agency's expectations that Coface will uphold its current capital position and withstand the expected increasing corporate insolvencies as a result of conservative underwriting measures, implemented to limit its risk exposure since mid-2011, in anticipation of increasing insolvencies in light of a weakened macroeconomic environment.