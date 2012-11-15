TEXT-S&P summary: Virgin Media Inc.

Nov 15 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Virgin Media Inc. ----------------------------- 15-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 92769L

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Feb-2011 BB/-- BB/--

10-May-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K. cable operator Virgin Media Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views of the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant."

The rating on VMI is constrained by our view of the U.K.'s highly competitive landscape and VMI's partial network coverage, which weighs on VMI's prospects for revenue growth. The rating also factors in VMI's aggressive, though gradually declining, leverage (debt to EBITDA) and the group's reliance on a competitor for some key TV content.

However, the rating benefits from VMI's well-established business position as the second-largest pay-TV operator in the U.K. and a leading provider of bundled services (TV, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile telephony). The group's cable network passes through approximately one-half of all U.K. homes, and its strong network capabilities and scalable infrastructure enable it to provide very fast, innovative offerings, as well as advanced broadband Internet and content.