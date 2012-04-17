TEXT-S&P cuts Class B and C notes in THPA Finance

Apr 17 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the performance of the THPA Finance transaction and discussed our
analysis with its management.
-- As a result, we are affirming our rating on the class A2 notes and downgrading the class
B and C notes. The outlook on all classes of notes is negative.
-- THPA Finance is a corporate securitization that closed in April 2001.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A (sf)' rating on the class A2 notes
issued by THPA Finance Ltd. and downgraded the class B to 'BB (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)' and the
class C notes to 'B+ (sf)' from 'BB (sf)'. All classes have a negative outlook. These rating
actions follow our review of the transaction documents and performance of the THPA Finance
transaction, and our subsequent discussions with its management.
In our analysis, we identified a discrepancy in the THPA Finance transaction documentation
regarding how the liquidity facility would be used. After discussing the documentation with the
liquidity facility provider, Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (A/Stable/A-1), we have confirmed that
the liquidity facility is only available for the benefit of the class A2 notes.
In our previous analyses, we gave credit for the availability of the liquidity facility to
all classes of notes, not just the class A2 notes. We considered the facility a material form of
credit enhancement for the class B and C notes and not having it available to them increases
their default risk. Thus, this is now closer to the default risk of the borrower than we
anticipated in all our previous analyses. If an administrative receiver were to be appointed,
there is uncertainty as to whether there could be a temporary suspension of payments. In this
scenario, with the liquidity facility not available to the class B and C notes, it is
questionable whether the transaction would continue to meet timely payments of interest and
principal.