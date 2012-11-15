TEXT-Fitch rates LAX Airport's (CA) sr revs 'AA';outlook revised to stable

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the Department of Airports of the City of Los Angeles (the dept.) $237 million senior revenue bonds 2012 series ABC (series 2012 bonds) issued on behalf of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX, or the airport). Fitch also affirms the airport's $2.66 billion parity senior revenue bonds at 'AA' and $782.5 million subordinate revenue bonds at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook for all bonds is revised to Stable from Negative.

The Stable Rating Outlook is a function of the implementation of a new rate agreement with carriers that will provide for strengthened cost recovery terms as the airport moves forward on its ambitious $6.9 billion in capital spending plan with additional leverage over the next five years. Management is demonstrating successful execution of its capital program as noted by the progress of the Bradley international terminal project. Rating stability also reflects a continuation of favorable trends in operating and financial performance evidenced by both solid traffic growth (up over 4% in both fiscal years 2011 and 2012), resulting in high overall debt service coverage levels in excess of 2.5 times (x).