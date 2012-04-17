TEXT-Fitch:Goldman, Morgan & BofA's CDS signal rising concerns

Apr 17 - Credit default swap (CDS) spread movement and liquidity for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America is showing elevated pricing risk, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on Goldman (reporting today) have tightened 8% over the past quarter, lagging the 12% tightening seen for the large US banks overall. 'The CDS market continues to price Goldman Sachs' credit risk at below investment grade levels,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

Also underperforming is Morgan Stanley (reporting Thursday). Spreads edged out 1% over the quarter, while credit protection is pricing at 'BB-' levels, signaling much market concern for the bank. Spreads on Bank of America Corporation (also reporting Thursday) have fared better over the last quarter, firming 21%. However, spreads are still at stressed levels.

CDS liquidity for all three banks remains very high, trading in the first and second regional percentile. 'The direction of future pricing for Morgan, Goldman and BofA appears to be a lingering question mark for the CDS market,' said Allemdinger.

American Electric Power Inc. (UTILITIES/Electricity)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 79 basis points (bps) to 66 bps, a decrease of -16%. The liquidity score on American Electric Power Inc. decreased from 7.41 to 6.93 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 19th percentile to the 18th percentile.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (TECHNOLOGY/Technology Hardware & Equipment)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 581 bps to 419 bps, a decrease of -28%. The liquidity score on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. decreased from 7.59 to 7 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 24th percentile to the 20th percentile.