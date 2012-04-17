TEXT-S&P summary: General Growth Properties Inc.

Apr 17 -

Summary analysis -- General Growth Properties, Inc. (Unsolicited - 17-Apr-2012

Ratings)

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Mult. CUSIP6: 370019

Mult. CUSIP6: 370021

Mult. CUSIP6: 77928F

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Nov-2010 BB/-- BB/--

12-Aug-2010 NR/-- NR/--

17-Mar-2009 D/-- D/--

24-Dec-2008 CC/-- CC/--

25-Nov-2008 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

28-Oct-2008 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

06-Oct-2008 B+/-- B+/--

26-Sep-2008 BB/-- BB/--

18-Mar-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' unsolicited ratings on General Growth Properties Inc. (GGP) reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk position as a major U.S.-based mall owner, but also reflect what we view as an "aggressive" financial risk profile. GGP emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 9, 2010, after completing one-and-a-half years of restructuring.

During and after its bankruptcy reorganization, GGP has extensively restructured its property portfolio by divesting nonmall properties and under-performing malls through asset sales, spinoffs, and transfers of properties to lenders. Along these lines, in January 2012, it spun off through a special dividend to GGP shareholders 99% of its ownership interest in Rouse Properties Inc. (RPI), a newly formed entity to which it had transferred 30 "class B" malls. (Note: RPI is not the same entity as The Rouse Company L.P., a GGP subsidiary, which issued the $1.65 billion {currently outstanding} of rated senior unsecured notes.) Management has not ruled out the possibility of some further mall divestitures, and we expect the company to sell its relatively small amount of remaining nonmall properties within the next two years.