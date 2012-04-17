TEXT-Fitch places Repsol on RWN following YPF's nationalisation

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has placed Repsol YPF, S.A.'s ratings on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following news that the nationalisation of YPF has
been set in motion by the Argentine government. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of this comment.
The RWN reflects the uncertainty regarding the financial implications of the
expropriation of YPF that in part will depend on potential compensation that
Repsol may receive for its ownership stake. The agency also acknowledges that
there is uncertainty regarding the repayment of the loans granted by Repsol to
the Petersen Group related to the purchase by the latter of up to 25% of YPF's
capital. As of December 2011, the amount of these loans (including interests)
totalled EUR1.5bn and they were serviced by cash dividends received from YPF by
the Petersen Group. The scope of future cash dividends is unclear for now. Also,
the main security related to these financial receivables for Repsol are YPF's
shares held by the Petersen Group and Repsol, whose equity value has
significantly decreased (by around 30%-35%) since December 2011.
Repsol's rating could be negatively affected if a combination of provisions
related to the loans to the Petersen group, inability to realise funds from its
5% remaining treasury shares and other aspects of the expropriation process
result in a sustained weaker financial profile. Additionally, ratings may come
under further pressure if a new proposed scrip dividend at the Repsol level (to
be agreed by its shareholders) is unsuccessful.
Ratings could be downgraded by two notches if funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage is above 3.0x on a sustained basis, while
FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.5x is more commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating'
The RWN could be removed and the rating could be affirmed at 'BBB' if the
financial profile post expropriation is not materially different from that of
the agency's conservative rating case. Future rating guideline ratios will also
depend on any potential amendments to the company's strategic plan, which it
intends to present in May.
Fitch recently downgraded Repsol YPF to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' following the
announcement by YPF's board of directors that dividends in relation to
accumulated results of FY11 would be capitalised (see "Fitch Downgrades Repsol
YPF to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable" dated 23 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). At
the same time, Fitch decided to deconsolidate YPF from Repsol's consolidated
financial statements. At the 'BBB' level the ratings reflect the increased
contribution of the downstream businesses to group earnings.
Following the decision by several oil-producing provinces in Argentina to
withdraw concessions for YPF in the last month, the national government has now
moved forward on its earlier nationalisation threats through the announcement of
the start of a process of parliamentary approval of a law for a change in
control in YPF, despite efforts made by the Spanish government to help prevent
such a scenario. This law contemplates that 51% of YPF S.A.'s class D shares,
all of them owned by Repsol, are declared of public interest and subject to
expropriation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Repsol YPF, S.A.
Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' placed on RWN
Short-term Issuer Default Rating at 'F3' placed on RWN
Repsol International Finance BV
Senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' placed on RWN
Commercial paper rating at 'F3' placed on RWN
Repsol International Capital
Subordinated preference shares at 'BB' on RWN