TEXT-Fitch places Repsol on RWN following YPF's nationalisation

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has placed Repsol YPF, S.A.'s ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following news that the nationalisation of YPF has been set in motion by the Argentine government. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The RWN reflects the uncertainty regarding the financial implications of the expropriation of YPF that in part will depend on potential compensation that Repsol may receive for its ownership stake. The agency also acknowledges that there is uncertainty regarding the repayment of the loans granted by Repsol to the Petersen Group related to the purchase by the latter of up to 25% of YPF's capital. As of December 2011, the amount of these loans (including interests) totalled EUR1.5bn and they were serviced by cash dividends received from YPF by the Petersen Group. The scope of future cash dividends is unclear for now. Also, the main security related to these financial receivables for Repsol are YPF's shares held by the Petersen Group and Repsol, whose equity value has significantly decreased (by around 30%-35%) since December 2011.

Repsol's rating could be negatively affected if a combination of provisions related to the loans to the Petersen group, inability to realise funds from its 5% remaining treasury shares and other aspects of the expropriation process result in a sustained weaker financial profile. Additionally, ratings may come under further pressure if a new proposed scrip dividend at the Repsol level (to be agreed by its shareholders) is unsuccessful.

Ratings could be downgraded by two notches if funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage is above 3.0x on a sustained basis, while FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.5x is more commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating'

The RWN could be removed and the rating could be affirmed at 'BBB' if the financial profile post expropriation is not materially different from that of the agency's conservative rating case. Future rating guideline ratios will also depend on any potential amendments to the company's strategic plan, which it intends to present in May.

Fitch recently downgraded Repsol YPF to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' following the announcement by YPF's board of directors that dividends in relation to accumulated results of FY11 would be capitalised (see "Fitch Downgrades Repsol YPF to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable" dated 23 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). At the same time, Fitch decided to deconsolidate YPF from Repsol's consolidated financial statements. At the 'BBB' level the ratings reflect the increased contribution of the downstream businesses to group earnings.

Following the decision by several oil-producing provinces in Argentina to withdraw concessions for YPF in the last month, the national government has now moved forward on its earlier nationalisation threats through the announcement of the start of a process of parliamentary approval of a law for a change in control in YPF, despite efforts made by the Spanish government to help prevent such a scenario. This law contemplates that 51% of YPF S.A.'s class D shares, all of them owned by Repsol, are declared of public interest and subject to expropriation.

The rating actions are as follows:

Repsol YPF, S.A.

Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' placed on RWN

Short-term Issuer Default Rating at 'F3' placed on RWN

Repsol International Finance BV

Senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' placed on RWN

Commercial paper rating at 'F3' placed on RWN

Repsol International Capital

Subordinated preference shares at 'BB' on RWN