版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 20:23 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratings - Central European Distribution Corp.

Nov 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Central European Distribution Corp. -------------------- 16-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC/Watch Neg/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Wines, brandy,

and brandy

spirits

Mult. CUSIP6: 15080B

Mult. CUSIP6: 153435

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-2012 CCC/-- CCC/--

08-Jun-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

02-Dec-2011 B-/-- B-/--

09-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$310 mil 3.50% Convertible due 03/15/2013 CC/WatchN 16-Nov-2012

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐