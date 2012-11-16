TEXT-S&P lowers vodka producer CEDC to 'CCC'; still on watch neg

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
Nov 16 -
Overview
-- The recent accounting review of the financial statements of CEDC has concluded with restatements that exceeded the threshold set in the agreement with Russian Standard regarding the refinancing of CEDC's 2013 convertible notes.
-- On Nov. 10, 2012, CEDC announced that its second-quarter 2012 financial statements could no longer be relied on, and that it had not filed its third-quarter 2012 results on time, which constitutes a breach under the refinancing agreement with Russian Standard.
-- We understand that the refinancing agreement is currently under re-negotiation, which significantly increases uncertainties and execution risks in our view.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on CEDC to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.
-- The CreditWatch negative reflects our view that CEDC would most likely default if the negotiations with Russian Standard on the refinancing of the convertible notes were unsuccessful.
Rating Action
On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' its long-term corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Central European Distribution Corp. (CEDC), the parent company of Poland-based vodka manufacturer CEDC International sp. z o.o.
At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on CEDC's senior secured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and we lowered the issue rating on the senior unsecured notes to 'CC' from 'CCC-'.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.