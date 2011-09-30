版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 30日 星期五 18:49 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes otlk on Liberty Global's rtgs to stbl

Sept 30 Liberty Global, Inc

* Moody's changes outlook on Liberty Global's ratings (CFR at Ba3) to stable from negative

