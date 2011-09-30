TEXT-S&P raises & withdraws VAC Holding ratings after acquisition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30-

-- Germany-based magnetic materials manufacturer VAC Holding GmbH (VAC) has been acquired by OM Group Inc .

-- We are removing the long-term rating on VAC from CreditWatch and raising it to 'BB-' from 'B-'. We are also affirming the 'B' short-term rating.

-- Subsequently, we are withdrawing our ratings on VAC at the issuer's request.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based magnetic materials manufacturer VAC Holding GmbH (VAC) to 'BB-' from 'B-', following its acquisition by OM Group Inc. (BB-/Stable/--). We removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on July 8, 2011, after VAC's sole shareholder announced its definitive agreement to sell VAC to OM Group for a consideration of EUR700 million. Following this rating action, we subsequently withdrew all our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on VAC at the issuer's request. The rating action follows the repayment of VAC's outstanding EUR55 million bond issued by VAC Finanzierung GmbH (not rated) and about EUR95 million of loans issued by VAC KG (not rated), both of which were funded by OM Group's recent issuance of about $900 million of senior secured credit facilities.

