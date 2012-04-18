TEXT-S&P drops all rtgs in CMBS deal Marlin (EMC-II)

BRIEF-Aleris reports Q4 revenue of $613 million
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 18 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have withdrawn our ratings on all classes of notes following their redemption.
-- Marlin (EMC II) is a CMBS transaction that closed in August 2004, with note maturity in December 2012.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has withdrawn its credit ratings on Marlin (EMC-II) B.V.'s class A, B, C, and D notes, following the redemption of the notes (see list below).
The notes were scheduled to mature in December 2012. We have received confirmation, from Citibank International PLC (the servicer), that all of the notes have been fully repaid following the sale of the Berlin asset (see "Ratings Affirmed On All Classes Of Notes In European CMBS Transaction Marlin (EMC-II) Following Property Sales," published on Feb. 9, 2012). Accordingly, we have withdrawn our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes.
Marlin (EMC II) is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction that closed in August 2004, with note maturity in December 2012.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab and superiority versus Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
March 3 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with the U.S. dollar holding on to this week's gains on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal reserve would raise interest rate this month. Traders raised their stakes ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Friday that the Fed would raise short-term borrowing costs at its upcoming March meeting. March futures on the S&P TSX index w