TEXT-S&P revises St.Francis college,NY otlk to stbl from neg

Sept 30- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it revised to stable from negative its rating outlook on bonds issued by the New York State Dormitory Authority and the New York City Industrial Development Agency for St. Francis College, and affirmed the 'A-' rating on the college's outstanding debt.

"The revised outlook reflects improved operations, highlighted by a return to profitability in fiscal 2010 after several years of deficits and draft 2011 results showing continued improvement, stronger enrollment, and a growing endowment," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Margaret McNamara.

More specifically the rating reflects:

-- Improved and positive operations on a generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) basis in fiscal 2010;

-- Stable enrollment; and

-- An experienced management team, niche market, and affordable tuition catering to a diverse student population.

Partly offsetting factors include our view of the college's history of negative operating performance on a GAAP basis, although fiscal 2010 was positive and management expects fiscal 2011 to be positive as well, susceptibility to enrollment fluctuation due to a limited geographic draw and the nonresidential nature of the college, and financial resources that are only adequate for the rating.

St. Francis College is a small coeducational, essentially nonresidential, liberal arts institution in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn

