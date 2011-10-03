TEXT-S&P afrms and drops rtgs on Morgan Stanley Bank AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Germany-based Morgan Stanley Bank AG (MSBAG) is a core subsidiary of Morgan Stanley and has a strong position in the German investment banking and securities business.

-- We are affirming the 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on MSBAG.

-- Subsequently, we are withdrawing our ratings on MSBAG at the issuer's request.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it had affirmed its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Germany-based Morgan Stanley Bank AG (MSBAG). We subsequently withdrew the ratings at the bank's request. The outlook was negative before the withdrawal.

There were no issue ratings on MSBAG outstanding at the time the ratings were withdrawn.

The affirmation reflects our designation of MSBAG as a core subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (A/Negative/A-1). The core status reflects our view of MSBAG's strong integration into Morgan Stanley, and is underpinned by the bank's role as the sole group entity with access to money-market funding from the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and Eurex Repo. In our view, MSBAG has a strong position and franchise in the German investment banking and securities business and a strong capital base. We considered as rating weaknesses the high confidence-sensitivity of MSBAG's business franchise, the bank's operational and reputational risks, and its heavy reliance on strategic decisions by Morgan Stanley, which have led to major shifts in MSBAG's business model in recent years.

