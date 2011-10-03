版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 3日 星期一 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes otlk for Stirling Water Seafield Finance to positive

Oct 03 Stirling Water Seafield Finance Plc

* Moody's changes otlk for Stirling Water Se afield Finance to pos itive from stable

