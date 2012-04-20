TEXT-S&P:Rtgs on PGA Holdings unaffected by debt increase

Apr 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate and issue-level ratings on PGA Holdings Inc. (the parent company of Press Ganey Associates Inc., B/Stable/--) are unchanged following the $25 million upsizing of its first and second lien senior secured credit facilities. Specifically, the revolver was increased by $10 million to $30 million, the first-lien term loan was increased by $10 million to $345 million, and the second-lien term loan was increased by $5 million to $95 million. Pro forma 2011 leverage is only modestly weakened at 8.7x , compared with our original estimate of 8.5x. Our ratings incorporate Press Ganey's "weak" business risk profile reflecting its niche operating focus in a moderately competitive environment. We continue to expect PGA Holding's to maintain a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile over the near term, given our expectation of credit metrics that include the preferred units of PG Holdco LLC, (PGA's parent) as debt and its sponsor ownership.