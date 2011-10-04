TEXT-Fitch rprt:Global infrastructure & project finance group newsletter

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04- In its new Global Infrastructure and Project Finance
newsletter 'Infra-Read', Fitch Ratings says that despite the
need for austerity, governments will have to continue to
maintain and invest in infrastructure projects as a lack of
investment now will only result in the need for additional
future spend.
"Government measures to address deficit concerns are
increasingly at odds with the need to maintain and invest in
infrastructure projects. This is especially true in OECD
countries, as governmental mandates to stimulate the economy are
counterbalanced by budgetary constraints," says Olivier Delfour,
Head of Fitch's Global Infrastructure and Project Finance Group.
Fitch notes examples of government infrastructure support
include the US Department of Energy Loan Guarantees for
alternative energy projects and French government support to the
high speed rail link between Tours and Bordeaux. Conversely,
instances of governments reducing or optimising
infrastructure-related budgets include the Spanish cap on solar
projects subsidies and the Italian authorities' stated intention
to change depreciation rules for toll road assets.
"By definition, infrastructure projects are capital
intensive and capital has become more expensive and scarce.
However, whilst governments grapple with innovative ways to
combine their support with private capital, thus spreading the
cost of infrastructure over its economic life, Fitch continues
to caution that appropriate levels of risk sharing between the
public and private sectors should be maintained," Delfour added.
Fitch's semi-annual newsletter also consolidates all its
recently published views on key infrastructure and project
finance sector and sub-sector issues into one document as well
as data on rating trends at the portfolio level and links to
relevant criteria and special reports. October's edition
includes Fitch insights on:
- EU Project Bonds Initiative - Potential Rating Impact of
Euro Sovereign Downgrades
- Downshift in US Transportation Activity
- US Coal-Fired Power Project impact from Changes in Natural
Gas & Coal Markets
- US Surface Transportation Landscape
- Solar Projects
- UK Whole Business Securitisation Rating Criteria
- Lending Constraints on Indian Power Project Financing
- Shifting Dynamics Favour Low-Cost LNG Producers
The newsletter, "Infra-Read September 2011" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: INFRA-READ - Fitchâ€™s Global
Infrastructure & Project Finance Group Newsletter here