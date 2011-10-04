TEXT-S&P revises otlk on Liberty Mutual Group Inc. to positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04-
-- Liberty Mutual Group Inc.'s (LMGI) results
improved in 2010, and the first six months of 2011 performance
compares favorably with peers'.
-- We are revising our outlook on LMGI and the members of
the Liberty Mutual Intercompany Pool, the Peerless Intercompany
Pool, and other rated insurance affiliates to positive.
-- We believe Liberty will continue to improve relative to
peers and won't underperform the property/casualty (P/C)
industry prospectively.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
revised its outlook on LMGI and the members of the Liberty
Mutual Intercompany Pool, the Peerless Intercompany Pool, and
other rated insurance affiliates (collectively, Liberty) to
positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-'
long-term counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings
and our 'BB' junior subordinated debt rating on LMGI, our 'A-'
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength
ratings on Liberty, and our 'BBB' surplus notes rating on
Liberty Mutual Insurance Co . In addition, we
affirmed the 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit and commercial
paper ratings on LMGI.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that LMGI's results
improved in 2010, and that the first six months of 2011
performance compares favorably with peers' and the P/C
industry's," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Birgitte
Arendal. Catastrophe volatility has reduced the industry's
overall operating results. We believe and expect Liberty's
workers' compensation book to exert moderate downward pressure
on operating profitability, but we expect other lines of
business to perform substantially better, with a combined ratio
of less than 100%. Strong net investment income remains a
significant source of earnings for Liberty.
The rating affirmations reflect our view of Liberty's
leading market presence in the U.S. and select international
markets, and its well-diversified business mix by product and
geographic region. The ratings also reflect our view of the
group's strong investments, very strong liquidity, and favorable
expense differentiation.
The outlook is positive. Management has been shifting its
business allocation, and its earnings streams are more
diversified. We expect this to support better operating
performance prospectively.
The positive outlook reflects our view that if Liberty
continues to improve its operating performance during the next
two years, including management's efforts to improve workers'
compensation earnings, we could raise our holding company and
operating company ratings by one notch. We also expect Liberty
to perform similarly to the industry overall, and better
excluding workers' compensation, to continue to enhance its risk
management and ECM practices, to maintain its strong competitive
position, and demonstrate capital adequacy above the rating
level. However, the ratings could come under pressure if
Liberty's overall operating performance deteriorates
significantly with a combined ratio of more than 110%, including
three to four percentage points of normalized catastrophe
losses, and workers' compensation profitability declines with
performance worse than the industry's and peers'. In addition,
if its strong enterprise risk management capabilities
deteriorate, or if its capital adequacy declines below the
rating level, we could lower the ratings.
