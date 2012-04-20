版本:
TEXT-Fitch releases fifth 'Navigating the Drug Channel' report focusing on long-term care pharmacies

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings today published 'Navigating the Drug Channel - Long-Term Care Pharmacies: At the Mouth,' the fifth of seven reports analyzing the U.S. drug channel. The report focuses on headwinds and tailwinds faced by long-term care pharmacy companies, as well as their role in the U.S. drug channel and Fitch's take on considerations on the horizon.

Most nursing facilities and other institutional healthcare providers outsource their pharmaceutical procurement and dispensing to long-term care pharmacies (LTCPs). These provide value to their customers by going above and beyond the level of services offered by retail pharmacies. This includes promoting drug formulary compliance, training clinical staff in drug dosing and administration, packaging drugs in unit doses, and employing on-call pharmacists to assist in emergencies.

The two largest LTCP companies in the U.S. - Omnicare, Inc and PharMerica Corp. - together serve roughly 60% of skilled nursing facilities beds nationally.

