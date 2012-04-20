TEXT-Fitch releases fifth 'Navigating the Drug Channel' report focusing on long-term care pharmacies

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings today published 'Navigating the Drug Channel - Long-Term Care
Pharmacies: At the Mouth,' the fifth of seven reports analyzing the U.S. drug channel. The
report focuses on headwinds and tailwinds faced by long-term care pharmacy companies, as well as
their role in the U.S. drug channel and Fitch's take on considerations on the horizon.
Most nursing facilities and other institutional healthcare providers outsource their
pharmaceutical procurement and dispensing to long-term care pharmacies (LTCPs). These provide
value to their customers by going above and beyond the level of services offered by retail
pharmacies. This includes promoting drug formulary compliance, training clinical staff in drug
dosing and administration, packaging drugs in unit doses, and employing on-call pharmacists to
assist in emergencies.
The two largest LTCP companies in the U.S. - Omnicare, Inc and PharMerica Corp.
- together serve roughly 60% of skilled nursing facilities beds nationally.