TEXT-S&P summary: Newmont Mining Corp.

Apr 20 -
Summary analysis -- Newmont Mining Corp. -------------------- 20-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Gold ores
Mult. CUSIP6: 651639
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Mar-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
26-Feb-1998 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Colorado-based
Newmont Mining Corp. reflects our view of the company's business risk as
"satisfactory" and its financial risk as "modest." Strengths include the
company's position as one of the world's largest gold producers, its
significant and diversified reserve base, and currently favorable gold prices.
Large ongoing capital expenditures, increasing operating costs, and exposure
to volatile gold prices somewhat mitigate these strengths, in our opinion.
Newmont is a large, globally diversified gold producer with operations in
Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mexico. In our
view, this broad diversity provides some offset to operating challenges in
riskier jurisdictions. The company has large proven and probable reserves
(nearly 100 million ounces) and recent production has been roughly in line
with our expectations (5.2 million ounces in 2011). However, production has
dropped in recent years partly because of decreasing ore grades, reserve
depletion, and divestitures.