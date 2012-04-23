版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 16:00 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns provisional Aaa (sf) ratings to Kenrick No.1 RMBS

Apr 23 Kenrick No. 1 plc

* Moody's assigns provisional Aaa (sf) ratings to Kenrick No.1 RMBS

