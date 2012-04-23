版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 16:37 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts USD 60 million CLO notes of CRAFT EM CLO

Apr 23 CRAFT EM CLO 2006-1 Ltd.

* Moody's downgrades USD 60 million CLO notes of CRAFT EM CLO

