TEXT-S&P lwrs 11 JPMorgan Chase Com'l Mtg Sec Trust 2007-LDP12 rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 05-
OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on 11 classes from JPMorgan Chase
Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-LDP12, a U.S. CMBS
transaction.
-- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on six other classes
from the same transaction.
-- Our rating actions primarily reflect our analysis of the
transaction using our U.S. CMBS conduit/fusion criteria, the
deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust.
-- We lowered our rating on class K to 'D (sf)' because we
expect interest shortfalls to continue and we believe the
accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the
foreseeable future.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings
on 11 classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust
2007-LDP12, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on six other
classes from the same transaction (see list).