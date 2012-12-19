TEXT-S&P afms Dexia Money Market Euro AAA fund rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'AAAm'
principal stability fund rating on Dexia Money Market Euro AAA (the fund). The affirmation
follows the signing of a sale and purchase agreement by GCS Capital to acquire Dexia Asset
Management, the fund's advisor. Finalization of this transaction remains
subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and the European
Commission.
GCS Capital is a Hong-Kong-based strategic investor that has establishments in
London and Beijing. It is supported by large institutional investors from
Greater China and Qatar that have significant financial and strategic
resources.
In our opinion, the ownership change of Dexia Asset Management will seek to
improve operating efficiencies and market distribution capabilities. GCS
Capital has recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with China's
largest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which would
grant Dexia Asset Management access to a distribution network in Greater
China.
We understand from Dexia Asset Management that a finalized deal would not
likely affect the rated fund's current distribution platform, the personnel
managing the fund, nor the ability of Dexia Asset Management to meet the
fund's investment objectives. We will continue to review pertinent fund
information and portfolio reports that are supplied to us on a weekly basis,
as part of our surveillance process.
On Dec. 13, 2012, Dexia SA announced that it has signed a Sale & Purchase
Agreement with GCS Capital regarding the disposal of Dexia Asset Management
for EUR380 million. The sale falls within the context of the plan for the
orderly resolution of the Dexia Group undertaken in October 2011. According to
the public statement, GCS Capital is expected to work alongside the management
of Dexia Asset Management to ensure a seamless transition and the strategy
going forward will be to focus on Europe as Dexia Asset Management's main
center of excellence. Completion of the transaction could take place in the
first quarter of 2013.
Principal stability fund ratings, or money market fund ratings, are identified
by the 'm' suffix (e.g., 'AAAm') to distinguish the principal stability rating
from a Standard & Poor's traditional issue or issuer credit rating. A fund
rated 'AAAm' demonstrates extremely strong capacity to maintain principal
stability and to limit exposure to principal losses due to credit risk. The
rating is a forward-looking opinion about a fixed income fund's capacity to
maintain stable principal (net asset value). When assigning a principal
stability rating to a fund, Standard & Poor's analysis focuses primarily on
the creditworthiness of the fund's investments and counterparties, and also
its investments' maturity structure and management's ability and policies to
maintain the fund's stable net asset value. Principal stability fund ratings
are assigned to funds that seek to maintain a stable or an accumulating net
asset value.
