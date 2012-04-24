版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 18:54 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes the outlook on Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's ratings to stable from negative

Apr 24 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

* Moody's changes the outlook on Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's ratings to stable from negative

