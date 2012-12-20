TEXT-S&P takes various rtg actions in CLO Deal Mercator CLO II

Dec 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have conducted our performance review of Mercator CLO II.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, A-3 Def, and B-1 Def notes.

-- At the same time, we have lowered our rating on the class B-2 Def notes.

-- Mercator CLO II is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in January 2007. Its reinvestment period ends in February 2014.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Mercator CLO II PLC's class A-1, A-2, A-3 Def, and B-1 Def notes. At the same time, we have lowered our rating on the class B-2 Def notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Nov. 7, 2012.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing (EUR348,259,312), the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using alternative default patterns, in conjunction with different interest and currency stress scenarios.

From our analysis, we have observed that EUR2.3 million of the class A-1 notes have paid down since our previous review in November 2011. We have also observed that the notional of defaulted assets has increased and the weighted-average life of the portfolio has shortened since our previous review. Additionally, we have noted an increase in the weighted-average spread to 384 basis points (bps) from 339 bps over the same period.

During our review, we observed that non-euro-denominated assets made up 16.43% of the aggregate collateral balance.A portfolio cross-currency swap hedges these assets, while currency call options hedge any currency mismatches. In our cash flow analysis, we considered scenarios where the hedging counterparty does not perform and where the transaction is therefore exposed to changes in currency rates.

In our opinion, the credit enhancement available to the class A-1 and A-2 notes is consistent with their current ratings, taking into account the results of our credit and cash flow analysis and the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012). We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes.

Our ratings on the class A-3 Def and B-1 Def notes are lower than the ratings on any of the counterparties in the transaction. Therefore, applying our 2012 counterparty criteria would not constrain these ratings. We have affirmed our ratings on the class A-3 Def and B-1 Def notes because our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to these notes is consistent with the ratings currently assigned.