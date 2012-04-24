TEXT-S&P summary: St. Jude Medical Inc.

Apr 24 -

Summary analysis -- St. Jude Medical Inc. ------------------------- 24-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: Minnesota

Primary SIC: Surgical and

medical

instruments

Mult. CUSIP6: 790849

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

01-May-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on St. Paul, Minn.-based St. Jude Medical Inc. are derived from its "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. The "strong" business risk profile reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the company will maintain leading positions in implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) and pacemakers, as well as heart valves, electrophysiology catheters, vascular sealing devices, and other high-tech content cardiac and neuromodulation devices. High barriers to entry, and moderate product andgeographic diversity support the business risk assessment. Still, the company's concentration in cardiac rhythm management (CRM), competition/pricing, technology, and litigation risk are partial offsets.

Constant currency revenue growth of 4% in 2011 was slightly below expectations because of flat cardiac rhythm management (CRM) sales, a trend we expect to continue in 2012. The global CRM market is experiencing a low-single-digit decline, largely from a sharp contraction in U.S. ICD demand. While St. Jude's CRM performance exceeded the market's, recent quality issues associated with the Riata and (silicone coated) Quick Flex leads could dampen prospective performance in this segment, even though it no longer sells these leads. Nevertheless, with moderate product and strong geographic diversity, our base case continues to envision overall revenue growth to remain in the mid single digits in 2012; modest CRM declines (volume and/or pricing) should be offset by double-digit gains in the cardiovascular (24% of sales), atrial fibrillation (AF; 15%), and neuromodulation (8%) business segments. Subsequently, overall revenue growth should accelerate as new products are approved and commercialized; the company has increased internal R&D and acquired several new technologies over the past few years. An EBITDA of about 32% (per our calculation) has been relatively stable for several years, and is average for high-tech medical device companies. We believe the EBITDA margin, which was relatively flat in 2011 over 2010, should improve modestly after restructuring activities that began in the second quarter of 2011, including the relocation of CRM manufacturing from Sweden to tax-advantaged locations, are realized. This operational improvement should offset unfavorable product mix attributable to weak CRM sales; CRM and neuromodulation products are higher margin than cardiovascular and AF products. In 2013, the EBITDA margin will be pressured by about 100 basis points as the 2.3% medical device tax is implemented on U.S. product revenues (47% of total revenues). Adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt were 1.6x and 43%, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2011. We believe debt levels will fluctuate as St. Jude uses commercial paper to finance share repurchases and small- to mid-sized acquisitions, because the majority of its cash balance is held overseas. As a result, we expect debt leverage range between 1.5x and 2.x, and FFO to debt to generally exceed 40%, over the next several years.