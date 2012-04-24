TEXT-S&P summary: Hanger Orthopedic Group Inc.

Apr 24 -
Summary analysis -- Hanger Orthopedic Group Inc. ------------------ 24-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Texas
Primary SIC: Surgical
appliances and
supplies
Mult. CUSIP6: 41043F
Mult. CUSIP6: 41043J
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
19-Jun-2009 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Austin, Texas-based orthotics and prosthetics provider Hanger Orthopedic
Group Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that Hanger will continue
facing a tight reimbursement environment, a major consideration in our assessment of its "weak"
business profile. We also expect Hanger's ongoing acquisition activity to require debt that
keeps leverage at a level consistent with its significant financial risk profile. We view the
company's liquidity as strong.
Hanger faces ongoing pricing pressure for its orthotic and prosthetic services from both the
government and large, private, third-party payors, contributing to its weak business risk
profile. For 2012, we believe this translates into just a slight increase in reimbursement.
Commercial payors (the large majority of revenues) index their payments to Medicare rates;
therefore, a 2.4% fee schedule increase in 2012 Medicare reimbursement for orthotic and
prosthetic services suggests commercial fees should trend modestly higher through 2014. Still,
the effect will only be gradual, because the benefit will be spread over a several-year,
commercial-contract renewal cycle. The 2012 Medicare increase follows a two-year period with no
rate hikes under Medicare (about one-third of revenues). We expect Hanger to continue generating
steady, but modest, growth from Linkia contracts, under which bundled services at attractive
prices are offered to large-volume national and regional health care payors. These contracts,
which may blunt the impact of Medicare rate changes, also are an advantage against a largely
fragmented competitive field.