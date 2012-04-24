TEXT-S&P summary: Hanger Orthopedic Group Inc.

Apr 24 -

Summary analysis -- Hanger Orthopedic Group Inc. ------------------ 24-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Texas

Primary SIC: Surgical

appliances and

supplies

Mult. CUSIP6: 41043F

Mult. CUSIP6: 41043J

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

19-Jun-2009 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Austin, Texas-based orthotics and prosthetics provider Hanger Orthopedic Group Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that Hanger will continue facing a tight reimbursement environment, a major consideration in our assessment of its "weak" business profile. We also expect Hanger's ongoing acquisition activity to require debt that keeps leverage at a level consistent with its significant financial risk profile. We view the company's liquidity as strong.

Hanger faces ongoing pricing pressure for its orthotic and prosthetic services from both the government and large, private, third-party payors, contributing to its weak business risk profile. For 2012, we believe this translates into just a slight increase in reimbursement. Commercial payors (the large majority of revenues) index their payments to Medicare rates; therefore, a 2.4% fee schedule increase in 2012 Medicare reimbursement for orthotic and prosthetic services suggests commercial fees should trend modestly higher through 2014. Still, the effect will only be gradual, because the benefit will be spread over a several-year, commercial-contract renewal cycle. The 2012 Medicare increase follows a two-year period with no rate hikes under Medicare (about one-third of revenues). We expect Hanger to continue generating steady, but modest, growth from Linkia contracts, under which bundled services at attractive prices are offered to large-volume national and regional health care payors. These contracts, which may blunt the impact of Medicare rate changes, also are an advantage against a largely fragmented competitive field.