TEXT-S&P affirms Telefonica at 'BBB/A-2'; outlook negative

Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects our view that Telefonica's recently
accelerated refinancing and asset disposal activity demonstrate the company's
willingness and ability to bolster liquidity and keep leverage in check.
As a result, we see Telefonica maintaining for the foreseeable future an
adequate liquidity position, as defined under our criteria. Adequate liquidity
is a criteria requirement for an investment-grade rating. This view includes
our assumption that the group will be willing and able to complete at least EUR7
billion-EUR8 billion in annual medium-term refinancing or new financing and will
generate about EUR1.9 billion in discretionary cash flows after dividends in our
forecasts, potentially complemented by other measures such as asset disposals.
In our revised forecasts, irrespective of group projections, we project
overall low-single-digit annual revenue decline and low- to mid-single-digit
EBITDA decline in 2013-2014. We see domestic EBITDA dropping by around 10%
annually in 2013-2014, but we think this would be to a large extent offset by
low to mid-single-digit EBITDA growth in Latin America. In the rest of Europe,
we foresee an overall decline, but to a much smaller extent than in 2012,
which was hit by a sharp margin fall in the U.K. in particular. U.K. margins
have somewhat recovered since the second quarter of 2012.
Our anticipation for the domestic market factors in a protracted depressed
economic environment, with high unemployment and dropping household incomes
that should continue to foster price sensitive consumer behavior and weigh on
average revenue per user. At the same time, though, we think the group's tight
focus on acquisition and retention costs, aggressive moves toward fixed and
mobile bundles, fixed cost measures, and the already high penetration in the
subscriber base of the lower tariffs launched a year ago, should help to at
least prevent an accelerated deterioration of domestic performances and
maintain domestic EBITDA margin above 40%. Assuming continuously positive
growth achieved in more favorably oriented Latin American markets, consistent
performances in Germany, and a sustained margin recovery in the U.K., we think
the group's broad asset portfolio should overall help to generate about EUR6
billion in annual free cash flows before spectrum acquisition.
We therefore continue to assess the group's business risk profile as strong at
this stage, reflecting the benefits of its extensive geographic and asset
diversity across non correlated markets, including a collection of
well-established regional positions across Latin and Central American markets,
and our anticipation that the group will effectively defend its solid
positions and sustain its high margin in Spain thanks to various cost and
commercial initiatives. This should help to significantly cushion the impact
of a depressed domestic economy on the group's consolidated figures, and
warrants in our view a rating one notch higher than the sovereign rating. We
assess Telefonica's management and governance as satisfactory, as we think
that management has been tackling more pro-actively operational challenges and
the risks generated by a shaky sovereign environment and uncertain capital
markets in recent months, through acceleration of asset disposals and sharp
dividend cuts in particular, and will continue to prioritize debt reduction
and strengthening of the group's liquidity in 2013.
We think that our fully adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA for Telefonica will
improve to about 3.0x-3.1x at end-December 2012 from 3.2x at end-September
2012 and 3.3x at end-June 2012, thanks to the debt reduction capacity provided
by recent asset disposals and fourth-quarter free cash flow. We view this
ratio as slightly improving in 2013-2014, thanks to some likely further
absolute debt reduction that should over-compensate for our forecast EBITDA
decline; this would provide some more comfort within the maximum 3.3x level
that we consider adequate for the rating. (Given less than full ownership in
key contributing divisions of Brazil and Germany, we estimate that pro rata
for effective ownership, the ratio would be about 0.2x higher, but still
commensurate with the rating.) We also foresee the adjusted ratio of FFO to
debt to remain higher than the mid-20s, a level we consider is a minimum for
the rating.
We understand that management is looking at various options to accelerate debt
reduction and support liquidity, including further asset monetization. We have
not included further asset disposals at this stage in our base case, but we
think any such additional measures could help to strengthen liquidity and, to
an extent, key credit metrics (after factoring in any impact on dividend
leakage and considering effective ownership).
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Telefonica is 'A-2'. We assess Telefonica's liquidity
as "adequate," according to our criteria, based on the following elements:
-- Our estimate of more than 1.7x coverage of liquidity uses by available
sources for the 12 months to end-September 2013.
-- Our estimate, irrespective of group projections, of robust annual free
cash flow generation of around EUR6 billion over 2013-2014, before outlays for
spectrum acquisitions.
-- Solid and diversified bank relationships and access to geographically
diversified sources of funding.
-- Some additional flexibility from a number of disposable assets,
including equity accounted stakes, and the possibility to further trim
dividends or delay dividend resumption if needed.
-- A solid refinancing track record in 2012, with about EUR15 billion in
total refinancing or new financing measures achieved to date.
These strengths are mitigated, however, by the following elements:
-- Massive annual long-term debt maturities increasing from EUR6 billion in
2013 toward a EUR11 billion peak in 2015.
-- Our view of the relatively short tenor of the group's undrawn
facilities, which mainly mature in 2013-2015, therefore requiring ongoing
extension or refinancing to maintain a sufficient undrawn long-term cushion.
-- Sovereign and bank-related negative market sentiment that could
heighten financing costs when the company's large annual maturities of both
outstanding debt and undrawn bank facilities are due.
-- Given the sheer size of the required refinancing, capital availability
could be affected, at least temporarily, by the shaky sovereign context and
uncertain capital and banking environments.
-- Our expectations of modest, though positive, generation of annual
discretionary cash flow in the next two years, of less than EUR3 billion on
average before spectrum, factoring in a resumption of cash dividend
distribution from November 2013 onwards and possible substantial cash outlays
for spectrum acquisitions in 2013. This is likely to result in only limited
absolute debt reduction capacity through organic cash flow generation.
Our expectation that liquidity uses will cover available sources by more than
1.7x (before spectrum in the U.K.) for the next 12 months to end-September
2013 is based on:
-- About EUR8.75 billion of undrawn and committed facilities available at
end-September 2012 and maturing beyond the next 12 months.
-- Around EUR7.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents and current financial
assets, excluding cash held in Venezuela, at end-September 2012.
-- Disposal proceeds of more than EUR2 billion, after the sale of Atento
and the IPO in Germany in fourth-quarter 2012 in particular;
-- Our own forecast, irrespective of group projections, of positive
discretionary cash flow in a EUR3 billion-EUR4 billion range after spectrum and
dividends in the next 12 months as of end-September 2012.
-- Gross long-term and short-term debt maturities of about EUR9.6 billion
in the next 12 months as of end-September 2012.
At this stage, we think that the group would likely need to complete EUR7
billion-EUR8 billion in annual refinancing of drawn and undrawn debt to sustain
a next-12-months liquidity ratio of more than 1.2x at all times in the coming
years, taking into consideration annual maturities of drawn debt of about EUR8.5
billion on average over 2014-2017, including a peak of EUR10.8 billion in 2015,
and the need to renew undrawn facilities. This requirement could be lower if
the group were to complete further asset disposals or successfully lengthen
its debt maturity structure.
We continue to think that massive annual maturities of both drawn and undrawn
debt instruments, combined with our expectation of modest net cash flows after
dividends and potential spectrum outlays (but before any further additional
disposals) remain a threat to Telefonica's credit quality in the current
environment. We think that any persistent capital market turmoil, particularly
affecting the funding of southern European companies, could obstruct these
companies' large scale bond issuance. We also believe that Telefonica must
compete for its large refinancing needs with an increasing number of large
domestic borrowers rated in 'BBB' category, including the Spanish government
and banks, although it also has access to a diversified pool of capital
markets.
We are not aware of any covenants or ratings triggers in Telefonica's debt
instruments.
To our knowledge, there are no cross-default clauses between Telefonica S.A.
and its wholly owned issuing entities or its subsidiaries. Therefore, a
default by any of the group's subsidiaries would not trigger a default at the
group level.
Outlook
The outlook is negative, chiefly reflecting the risk of a one-notch downgrade
in 2013 or 2014 if the current liquidity cushion were to weaken materially,
with an increasing risk that we would revise our liquidity qualifier to "less
than adequate" in the following years. This could occur if the group failed to
complete sufficient volumes of refinancing on an ongoing basis and to lengthen
its debt maturity structure. Additional potential triggers for a downgrade
include an even worse than expected domestic market and insufficient cushion
derived from international markets, which could weaken credit measures,
compromise debt reduction, or make us revise our business risk assessment
downward. Any evidence that the group's overall EBITDA would fall by
high-single digits in 2013-2014 could precipitate such a revision for example.
Lastly, if credit markets were to dry up or the rating on Spain
(BBB-/Negative/A-3) were to drop below investment grade, the rating on
Telefonica could be adversely affected, because this might constrain
refinancing opportunities; in the latter case, while our criteria would allow
a rating of up to two notches above the sovereign, it is likely that
Telefonica's rating would stand below this maximum allowed level, because of
liquidity concerns in such a scenario (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed
EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," June 14, 2011).
We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated that group EBITDA
decline would soften materially in 2013 and stabilize thereafter, if leverage
stabilized at about 3x or below, and if the group considerably strengthened
its liquidity position.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Telefonica S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper A-2 A-2/Watch Neg
Telefonica Chile S.A.
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.
Telefonica Czech Republic AS
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Watch Neg/--
Telefonica Chile S.A.
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB/Watch Neg
Telefonica Emisiones S.A.U.
Senior Unsecured* BBB BBB/Watch Neg
Telefonica Europe B.V.
Senior Secured* BBB BBB/Watch Neg
Senior Unsecured* BBB BBB/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper* A-2 A-2/Watch Neg
Telefonica Finance USA LLC
Preferred Stock* BB+ BB+/Watch Neg
Telefonica Finanzas Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Senior Unsecured mxAA+ mxAA+/Watch Neg
Telefonica N.A. Inc.
Commercial Paper* A-2 A-2/Watch Neg
*Guaranteed by Telefonica S.A.