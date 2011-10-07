版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 7日 星期五 17:06 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Yapi Kredi DPR Finance Company's nts

Oct 07 Yapi Kredi DPR Finance Company

* Moody's downgrades Yapi Kredi DPR Finance Company's notes, Turkish ABS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐