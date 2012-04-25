TEXT-S&P raises rtgs in Avoca CLO IV; afrms class E Def nts

Apr 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class A1a, A1b, A2, B Def, C1 Def, C2 Def, D Def, N Combo, P Combo, and Q Combo notes, and affirmed our rating on the class E Def notes.

-- We have also withdrawn our ratings on the class O Combo and R Combo notes.

-- Avoca CLO IV is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Avoca CLO IV PLC's class A1a, A1b, A2, B Def, C1 Def, C2 Def, D Def, N Combo, P Combo, and Q Combo notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class E Def notes and withdrawn our ratings on the class O Combo and R Combo notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction and the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).