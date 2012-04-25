TEXT-S&P revises VimpleCom outlook to stable; 'BB' afrmd

Apr 25 -

Overview

-- In our view, VimpelCom's credit profile has sufficient financial flexibility to absorb the risks related to an unsettled dispute concerning its Algerian subsidiary.

-- We assume that VimpelCom will remain committed to its financial policy.

-- We are revising our outlook on VimpelCom to stable from negative and affirming our 'BB' ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that VimpelCom will retain its strong operating performance across its various markets and use its free operating cash flow to reduce debt.

Rating Action

On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on global telecommunications operator VimpelCom Ltd. to stable from negative. The 'BB' long-term corporate credit ratings on VimpelCom Ltd. and Vimpel-Communications (JSC), as well as the issue ratings on related debt were affirmed.