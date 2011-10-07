版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 7日 星期五 20:43 BJT

TEXT-S&P:Bank of Georgia rtgs unafctd by new holdg co plan

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Bank of Georgia (B/Positive/B) are not affected by the bank's announcement on Sept. 5, 2011 that it plans to establish a nonoperating holding company. The bank expects the holding company to hold the majority of its shares after a share exchange with its current owners is completed.

