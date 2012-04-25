TEXT-S&P keeps LCH.Clearnet Group 'A+/A-1' rtgs on watch neg

Apr 25 -

Overview

-- On April 24, 2012, LCH.Clearnet Group (LCHC) announced its intention to acquire International Derivatives Clearing Group, LLC (IDCG) from The Nasdaq OMX Group Inc.

-- If a transaction goes through, we currently expect that this, of itself, would have no implications for our 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on LCHC.

-- However, we are keeping the ratings on LCHC on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on March 13, 2012. This followed the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) announced offer to buy a majority stake in LCHC.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch when the proposed transaction with LSEG either closes or falls through. At that time, we could affirm the ratings or lower them by no more than three notches.

Rating Action

On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on U.K.-based holding company LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd. (LCHC) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on March 13, 2012. The 'A-' issue rating on the deferrable subordinated debt issued by LCH.Clearnet Funding LP also remains on CreditWatch negative.