TEXT-S&P Nestle 'AA/A-1+' rtgs afrmd on Pfizer baby unit bid

Overview

-- The world's biggest branded and packaged food industry group, Switzerland-based Nestle S.A. announced on April 23, 2012, that it has agreed a $11.85 billion (EUR9 billion) binding bid for the infant nutrition business of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (AA/Stable/A-1+).

-- In our view, Nestle's financial measures will likely weaken but only decrease marginally below the minimum guidelines we consider to be commensurate with the ratings on the group.

-- We are affirming our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on Nestle and its related entities.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nestle will uphold a conservative financial policy, continue to generate significant free cash flow, and maintain a financial risk profile that is in line with the current ratings.

Rating Action

On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Nestle S.A. and related entities (see Ratings List below), the world's biggest branded and packaged food industry group. The outlook is stable.

