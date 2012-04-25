TEXT-S&P Nestle 'AA/A-1+' rtgs afrmd on Pfizer baby unit bid

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
Apr 25 -
Overview
-- The world's biggest branded and packaged food industry group, Switzerland-based Nestle S.A. announced on April 23, 2012, that it has agreed a $11.85 billion (EUR9 billion) binding bid for the infant nutrition business of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (AA/Stable/A-1+).
-- In our view, Nestle's financial measures will likely weaken but only decrease marginally below the minimum guidelines we consider to be commensurate with the ratings on the group.
-- We are affirming our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on Nestle and its related entities.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nestle will uphold a conservative financial policy, continue to generate significant free cash flow, and maintain a financial risk profile that is in line with the current ratings.
Rating Action
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Nestle S.A. and related entities (see Ratings List below), the world's biggest branded and packaged food industry group. The outlook is stable.
* Xcel energy inc. Board increases 2017 common dividend 5.9 percent, declares dividend on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 22 French carmaker PSA Group expects its planned acquisition of General Motors' Opel division to lead to combined sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) annually, sources said, adding that a deal could be finalised in early March.