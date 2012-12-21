TEXT-S&P summary: UBS AG

Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- UBS AG ---------------------------------------- 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

19-Dec-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

01-Apr-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Leading franchises in domestic banking and global wealth management.

-- Strong and stable risk-adjusted returns from asset-gathering businesses.

-- Steadily improving core capitalization through retained earnings and de-leveraging.

-- Management's clearly articulated strategy and evident determination to deliver on stated plans

Weaknesses:

-- Reputational damage to the investment bank from past structured credit and unauthorized trading losses, and LIBOR-related claims.

-- Economic environment and deleveraging of legacy assets set to continue hold statutory earnings below potential through 2014.

-- Still-sizable weight of investment banking activity on the group's balance sheet and a history of risk management and control failures.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' stable outlook on UBS AG reflects our expectation that UBS will continue with its substantial restructuring of the investment banking (IB) division's operating model and reduce risk exposures, amid continued unsupportive economic and market conditions. It also reflects our view that the continued economic and political uncertainty in Europe would not have a significant impact on the bank's fortunes, as well as our expectation that any further consequences from LIBOR-related claims would lead neither to serious franchise damage, nor to license restrictions in key markets. We consider UBS' strategy to be supportive of our ratings over the medium term, but see no near-term rating implications, noting in particular a degree of execution risk, the likely drag on earnings of associated charges, and the planned 24-36 month timeframe for the run-down of most legacy risk positions.

We may take a positive rating action on UBS if, after further strategic execution, we consider that UBS' changed business model and risk appetite is highly likely to moderate the group's revenue and earnings volatility, yielding a more sustainable, stable, strongly capitalized, and less wholesale-funded business with strong wealth management and domestic banking franchises at its heart. This transition could be reflected in a strengthening of the bank's business position, or capitalization--for example, if the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, according to Standard & Poor's measures, is highly likely to exceed 10% on a sustainable basis.

We could take a negative rating action if UBS experiences a material earnings setback that erodes capitalization, or if renewed concerns arise over the effectiveness of the bank's risk management or the resilience of its franchise.

Finally, we note the Swiss authorities' measures to ensure that, over the long term, its provision of wide-ranging support to highly systemic banking groups in a crisis would stem from choice rather than necessity. We continue to monitor developments, but for now remain unconvinced that the government would risk the potential adverse economic consequences of allowing a major financial institution to default. However, we could lower the ratings on UBS if we saw diminished prospects that the government would provide support to the bank to the benefit of senior creditors.

