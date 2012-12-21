TEXT-S&P corrects to 'A-' BNPP Fortis Funding sub debt issue rtg

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Dec 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on a senior subordinated debt issue of BNP Paribas Fortis Funding to 'A-' from 'A+'. The 10-year EUR25 million index-linked notes issued on June 18, 2008, by BNP Paribas Fortis Funding (at that time Fortis Luxembourg Finance S.A.) and guaranteed by Fortis Bank S.A./N.V. (A+/Negative/A-1), were displayed in our database as senior unsecured debt.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.