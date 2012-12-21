TEXT-S&P s&P puts Alcatel-Lucent 'B' rating on watch negative

Dec 21 -

Overview

-- Alcatel-Lucent has recently announced its intention to raise EUR1.6 billion (equivalent) via senior secured facilities at its subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc.

-- We think the company's ongoing cash losses and rising interest costs could offset the positive impact of the refinancing on liquidity.

-- We are placing our 'B' long-term ratings on Alcatel-Lucent and Alcatel-Lucent USA on CreditWatch with negative implications and affirming the 'B' short-term ratings.

-- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue rating to the proposed senior secured facilities, owing to our view of very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects in the event of a default. At same time, we are placing all issue ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch after reviewing the group's liquidity profile following the closing of the transaction.

Rating Action

On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' long-term corporate credit ratings on French telecommunications equipment supplier Alcatel-Lucent and its subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We are affirming the 'B' short-term rating on Alcatel-Lucent.

We are assigning a 'BB-' issue rating to the proposed senior secured term facilities to be issued by Alcatel-Lucent USA, including a six-year $1.275 billion term loan, a six-year EUR250 million term loan, and a 3.5-year $500 million asset-sale facility. The recovery ratings on these facilities is '1' indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. The issue ratings on the proposed facilities are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation.