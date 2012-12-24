TEXT-S&P summary: Chartis Insurance Hong Kong Ltd.

We view Chartis Insurance HK as a core entity with strong integration with and
support from the Chartis group. The company is an indirect subsidiary of
Chartis Inc. and is ultimately owned by American International Group Inc.
(AIG; A-/Negative/A-2). Chartis Insurance HK benefits from group support in
terms of common infrastructure such as systems and underwriting, reinsurance
support, actuarial resources, and risk management.
Chartis Insurance HK has a strong business position, in our view. The
company's competitive position, as measured by market share, declined from
2007 to 2010 due to strong competition in its core lines of business and its
focus on less competitive niches. This trend reversed in 2011, with gross
premiums growing 23% and market share improving to 4.9%. While premium rates
have generally increased for catastrophe-exposed multinational business and
employee compensation, Chartis Insurance HK still faces declining rates in its
financial lines and in its marine and domestic property business. We expect
the company's business position to remain at the current level over the near
term.
Chartis Insurance HK's operating performance is good and supports the ratings.
The company's operating performance has, however, fluctuated in recent years
due to losses in financial lines. We expect Chartis Insurance HK's continued
focus and development of specialty lines such as mergers and acquisitions, its
pursuit of construction whole account opportunities, and its continued
development of alternative distribution to ultimately improve operating
performance.
Chartis Insurance HK is adequately capitalized relative to its risk profile
and to peers in Hong Kong. Its conservative investment portfolio and strong
reserving support its capital position. The company's investment portfolio
consists of 100% cash and deposits. Chartis Insurance HK's very high levels of
reinsurance support from the group further sustain its capital position. As
part of the group's capital management strategy, risk from global and highly
volatile lines of business such as energy, marine, financial lines, and
commercial property are ceded to the Chartis group. The local subsidiary
retains the risk on less volatile consumer lines of business.
Enterprise risk management
We consider Chartis Insurance HK's enterprise risk management (ERM) as
"adequate." Our view reflects the characteristics of its ultimate parent, AIG.
The ERM assessment reflects sub-scores of "adequate" for all of the components
of our ERM evaluation: risk management culture, risk controls, emerging risk
management, risk models, and strategic risk management.
We view Chartis Insurance HK's control over risk factors--such as insurance
risk, investment risk, and operational risk--as "adequate" relative to its
risks, as well as to local standards.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Chartis Insurance HK is in line with the outlook on the
Chartis group.
The outlook on the Chartis group in turn reflects the stable outlook on its
ultimate parent, AIG, with the Chartis group viewed as strategically important
to the parent. We could lower our ratings on AIG and Chartis Insurance HK if
the group's performance were to fall short of our expectations, particularly
with regard to earnings, capitalization (currently strong), liquidity, or
leverage. On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if the consolidated
group were to improve its operating performance, particularly at the Chartis
group level, to above the industry average while continuing to improve AIG's
risk profile.
We could upgrade Chartis Insurance HK if we raise the ratings on the Chartis
group. We could raise the stand-alone credit profile of Chartis Insurance HK
if the company regains its market share and market position, and maintains
good operating performance (with a combined ratio of less than 90%).
We could downgrade Chartis Insurance HK if our view of the company's "core"
status to the parent changes. We could also lower the rating if the company's
underwriting performance weakens or its market position deteriorates further.
