TEXT-Fitch affirms PPG Industries' IDR at 'A-'; outlook stable

During the past year, management has taken steps to further its strategy of
transforming PPG into primarily a coatings and specialty products company. In
July 2012, the company announced its plan to separate its commodity chemicals
business and merge it with Georgia Gulf Corporation (NYSE: GGC) in a
tax-efficient transaction. The separation is expected to occur during the first
quarter of 2013. More recently, PPG signed a definitive agreement to acquire the
North American architectural coatings business of AkzoNobel N.V. (AkzoNobel) for
$1.05 billion. This transaction is expected to close during the second quarter
of 2013. On a pro forma basis, coatings sales will represent roughly 85% of
total revenues, up from 57% in 2006.
PPG expects to pay $875 million of cash for the acquisition, which will be
funded by existing cash on hand. In addition, the company also announced that it
will reinitiate its share repurchase program immediately following the
completion of the separation of its commodity chemicals business. The company
expects to repurchase $500 million - $750 million of stock during 2013. PPG also
has $600 million of senior notes that mature in March 2013.
Fitch believes that the company will fund the expected $2 billion to $2.5
billion of cash outflows with cash on hand. At Sept. 30, 2012, PPG had $1.39
billion of cash and $619 million of short-term investments. The company's cash
position will be further increased next year with the expected receipt of $900
million of cash from the separation of its commodity chemicals business, which
is expected to close during the first quarter of 2013.
Fitch expects PPG will continue to have solid liquidity following the cash
outflows projected for 2013. Fitch projects PPG will generate free cash flow
(FCF) of between $500 million and $550 million during 2013 and end the year with
cash in excess of $1 billion. In addition, Fitch expects the company will have
full availability under its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility that matures
in September 2017.
While the planned divestiture and acquisition is consistent with management's
strategy, these transactions will initially result in the loss of somewhat
meaningful EBITDA (roughly $400 million from the commodity chemicals business)
and cash flow for the company. Additionally, the commodity chemicals business
provided some hedge against rising raw materials costs. During periods of
escalating coatings input costs, selling prices for PPG's commodity chemicals
products have also tended to be higher.
The company's credit metrics are also expected to weaken in the near term due
the EBITDA and cash flows that will be lost from the divestiture. On a pro forma
basis excluding the results from the chemicals business, leverage as measured by
debt to EBITDA is expected to rise above 2.0x for fiscal 2012 from 1.7x at the
end of 2011. Fitch expects leverage will be below 2.0x by year-end 2013 as the
company pays down debt and increases EBITDA from restructuring initiatives begun
over the past few quarters. The acquisition of AkzoNobel's business is not
expected to contribute significantly to EBITDA during 2013. These ratios remain
appropriate for the current ratings.
Fitch's rating takes into account the cyclicality of many of PPG's end-markets.
Construction and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) typically
account for between 35%-45% of its end-markets' sales. Fitch currently expects
global auto demand will rise in the low-to mid-single-digit range in 2013, with
moderate growth in North America and China and relatively modest improvement in
most other emerging markets. However, European demand is expected to fall
further. Fitch also forecasts moderate improvement in overall U.S. construction
spending this year. Fitch projects total U.S. housing starts to increase 16.7%
in 2013, while home improvement spending is projected to grow 4% next year.
Private non-residential construction spending in the U.S. is projected to
advance about 5% in 2013.
The company has been a defendant in lawsuits involving asbestos claims for over
30 years, mostly related to its 50% ownership of Pittsburgh Corning Corporation
(PC), a 50 - 50 venture owned by PPG and Corning Incorporated. Under the terms
of the current settlement arrangement, PPG would make aggregate cash payments of
approximately $825 million (payable according to a fixed payment schedule over a
period ending in 2023), contribute 1.4 million shares of its stock, and convey
the stock it owns in PC to a trust. PPG's participating historical insurance
carriers would make cash payments to the trust of approximately $1.7 billion.
The company has taken charges totaling $812 million for the estimated cost of
the settlement arrangement, including an initial charge of $772 million during
the second quarter of 2002. If the asbestos settlement becomes effective, Fitch
believes that the company has sufficient cash and CP/bank revolver availability
to meet the required cash payments.
In addition, the company also has $162 million of reserves for asbestos-related
claims that will not be channeled to the trust. PPG currently does not have
sufficient current claim information or settlement history on which to base a
better estimate of this liability. The current settlement agreement also does
not cover 'premises' claims, which comprise less than 2% of the total asbestos
related claims against PPG.
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad end-market trends, as
well as company specific activity, particularly FCF trends and uses.
While Fitch does not currently anticipate a positive rating action in the next
12-18 months, a positive rating action may be considered if the company's
leverage is consistently in the 1x - 1.5x level and PPG maintains a high cash
balance until its asbestos liabilities are settled.
Negative rating actions could occur if PPG performs in line with Fitch's 2013
stress case forecast, including revenue declines of 10%, EBITDA margins falling
to between 11% - 12% and leverage levels consistently above 2.5x. Additionally,
Fitch may consider a negative rating action if management undertakes a
meaningful share repurchase program funded by debt, resulting in consistent
debt-to-EBITDA levels above 2.5x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.