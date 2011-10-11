TEXT-Fitch affirms AstraZeneca at 'AA-'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11- Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based pharmaceuticals
company AstraZeneca PLC's (AstraZeneca) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'AA-' and
Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable.
AstraZeneca's ratings are supported by its strong market
position as the number-six market player within the cash
generative global pharmaceuticals industry. Cash flows in the
industry are relatively predictable. The ratings are also
supported by the group's strong geographical diversification and
high profitability. With 41.3% of 2010 group sales from the US,
27.6% from western Europe, 15.5% from rest of the developed
world and 15.6% from emerging markets, the group is considered
well diversified and not reliant on single health care systems.
The Stable Outlook reflects the company's significant
headroom within its debt protection measures, which allows the
company to pursue small- to medium-sized acquisitions without
triggering any change in the ratings.
AstraZeneca's EBITDA margin is high - at 40.4% in 2010. This
is helped by the group's strong presence in the highly
profitable US market, its high percentage of sales generated
from blockbuster drugs, restructuring activities and its lack of
diversification into non-pharmaceutical healthcare areas.
AstraZeneca generated 75% of 2010 group sales from its nine
blockbuster drugs (each with annual sales of above USD1bn),
which is the highest percentage of group sales generated by
blockbuster drugs among its large European peers. This has a
positive impact on profitability but also means a relatively
high product concentration.
Negative rating factors include the looming patent
expiration and shareholder friendly policy. 11% of AstraZeneca's
2010 sales are at risk from US patent expiration over the next
three years. By 2014, the substance patents of major products -
the US substance patents of Nexium for ulcers and the European
and the US substance patents for the antipsychotic medication
Seroquel IR - are expiring.
These expiries put pressure on AstraZeneca's research and
development pipeline and might tempt the company to pursue more
acquisitions. Buybacks amounted to USD2.1bn in 2010 and might
reach USD5bn in 2011 - up from the USD4bn AstraZeneca had
previously targeted - as the sale proceeds for the sale of
AstraTech for USD1.8bn in cash will be returned to shareholders
in 2011 and 2012.
AstraZeneca benefits from strong debt protection measures.
Lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR amounted to negative 0.2x at
financial year-end 2010, while EBITDA/net fixed charges stood at
27.0x.
In H111, CER sales growth was down by 3%, but unchanged in
reported terms. It was negatively impacted by US generic
competition for Arimidex and Toprol-XL and for Nexium and
Arimidex in Europe and by government cost containment policies,
which could not be compensated for by the 11% emerging market
sales growth. For the full year the group expects sales to be
flat or to experience a low single-digit decline compared with
2010 at CER.