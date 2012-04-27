TEXT-S&P afrms Powerlong 'B' rtg,outlook negative;rtgs off watch

Apr 27 -
Overview
-- Powerlong's financial strength is likely to remain weak in 2012 due to
a deepening property market correction in China, and the company's weak sales
execution and increased leverage.
-- In our view, Powerlong's financial risk profile will remain "highly
leveraged" following its weaker-than-expected financial and operating
performance in 2011.
-- We are affirming our 'B' rating on the China-based property developer
and the 'B-' rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.
-- We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Powerlong's sales
will remain weak and its liquidity could further deteriorate.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
long-term corporate credit rating on Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. The
outlook is negative. We also affirmed the 'B-' issue rating on the China-based
property developer's senior unsecured notes. At the same time, we lowered our
Greater China credit scale rating on Powerlong to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-' and that
on the senior unsecured notes to 'cnB' from 'cnB+'. We removed all the ratings
from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on
March 27, 2012.
Rationale
We affirmed the rating because we expect Powerlong's financial risk profile to
remain "highly leveraged". We see limited scope for the company to reduce its
leverage in 2012, given the challenging business outlook. In our base-case
scenario, we estimate Powerlong's total debt at about Chinese renminbi (RMB)
10 billion and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to exceed 6x in 2012.
The company had a very weak operating and financial performance in 2011. Its
financial position also deteriorated due to its aggressive land acquisitions.
At the end of 2011, Powerlong's debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeded 5x compared with
3.2x in 2010, while EBITDA interest coverage deteriorated to 2.2x from 8.3x.
The company's total debt rose 53% to RMB9.67 billion at the end of 2011 from
the previous year. The new debt was used to fund project developments and land
acquisitions.
We believe Powerlong's property sales are likely to remain weak in 2012 due to
the company's poor sales execution outside its home market and a weak outlook
for the property market in China. In the first quarter of 2012, Powerlong's
contract sales were RMB900 million, 15% of its full-year budget. Contract
sales declined 12% to RMB5.48 billion in 2011, from a year ago, due to a
credit squeeze and purchase restrictions. We expect the government's credit
tightening and home purchase restrictions to persist in 2012.
We do not expect Powerlong's profit margin to recover to its 2010 level, after
declining in 2011. EBITDA margin fell to 32.2% in 2011 from 44.6% in 2010. The
company's product mix has shifted to less profitable projects in third- and
fourth-tier cities. In addition, Powerlong could cut prices aggressively to clear rising
inventory.