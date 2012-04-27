TEXT-S&P summary: Metaldyne LLC

Apr 27 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Metaldyne LLC --------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Michigan

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

parts and

accessories

Mult. CUSIP6: 574601

Mult. CUSIP6: 574670

Mult. CUSIP6: 591160

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Oct-2010 B+/-- B+/--

26-Aug-2009 NR/-- NR/--

28-May-2009 D/-- D/--

22-Dec-2008 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

25-Nov-2008 SD/-- SD/--

31-Oct-2008 CC/-- CC/--

03-Oct-2008 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

29-Feb-2008 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings reflect what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be Plymouth, Mich.-based automotive supplier Metaldyne LLC's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our business risk assessment incorporates the multiple industry risks facing automotive suppliers, including volatile demand, high fixed costs, intense competition, and severe pricing pressures. These risks more than offset the favorable fact that Metaldyne's products are used mostly in vehicle powertrains and therefore have longer lives, are less commodity-like than many other automotive parts, and support the company's double-digit EBITDA margins. The financial risk assessment reflects our view that moderate free operating cash flow (FOCF) and, in the long term, possible future additional distributions to shareholders, will likely limit significant debt reduction. Although not our base case, a potential sale by its current owners and subsequent impact on Metaldyne's capital structure is also a possibility we would monitor closely.