TEXT-S&P Summary: Pfizer Inc.

Apr 27 -
Summary analysis -- Pfizer Inc. ----------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 717081
Mult. CUSIP6: 71708C
Mult. CUSIP6: 71708D
Mult. CUSIP6: 71708E
Mult. CUSIP6: 71708F
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Oct-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
14-May-1986 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
Rationale
The superior investment-grade rating on New York City-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.
reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that, over the next two years, the company
will be able to weather a storm of patent expirations and associated revenue loss while
maintaining its excellent business risk profile, reflecting the still solid diversity of its
market-leading pharmaceutical business.. We believe Pfizer can continue generating cash flow
well in excess of ongoing needs throughout this period, supporting our view that it will sustain
its solidly minimal financial risk profile.
Standard & Poor's base-case scenario
-- We expect revenue growth will be 8%-9% negative for 2012, reflecting the impact of the
appearance of generic competitors to Lipitor and other drugs. The recently announced sale of the
nutritional business will reduce our expectations for 2013 revenue by a negligible amount.
Growth should resume in 2013, albeit at a low single-digit level.
-- The sale of the nutritionals business for $10.6 billion cash has only a minor effect on
credit measures given its relatively small (3.5%) revenue contribution and our expectation that
the net cash proceeds will be used for share repurchases.
-- With a substantial restructuring well underway and a sharp refocusing and downsizing of
R&D, EBITDA margins should remain in the low 40% range over the next two years.
-- Both the timing and manner of a planned spinoff of the animal health unit are uncertain
and not included in our base case, however, we believe that once it occurs, it too will have no
effect on credit measures and that proceeds will be returned to shareholders.
-- Even with the loss of Lipitor, we expect cash flows to remain quite strong, with
discretionary cash flow at or above 2011's $12 billion due largely to the continued growth of
other blockbuster products and the unlikely need to fund another $2.9 billion pension
contribution.
Over the next few years, the loss of market exclusivity remains the key challenge for
Pfizer. Lipitor's U.S. patent expired late November 2011. Despite only limited generic
competition for the first six months, U.S. sales plummeted 42% in the fourth quarter of 2011. By
fourth quarter of 2012, U.S. sales will be insignificant. International sales have been
shrinking at a slower rate, but for a longer time. Considering other, smaller products' patent
expiration dates, Pfizer will face generic competition for 15% of current revenues by the end of
2014. This year will see the expiration of patents for Detrol, Geodon and Viaga, which had
combined U.S. sales of $2.8 billion in 2011.